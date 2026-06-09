Jun 9, 2026 23 mins ago 0 1 of 2 Luis Marquez makes a play during a game between the Crawdads and Kannapolis on June 4. Curley Martha makes his way around the bases during a game between the Crawdads and Kannapolis on June 4. JACKSON SHOE PHOTOS, RECORD Related to this story Most Popular Opening soon? The Madness, Copper Penny Grill still coming to Marion, owners say Despite some delays, two new restaurants for Marion – The Madness and The Copper Penny Grill – are still in the works to open soon. Marion man gets multiple drug charges after SWAT Team search "This arrest is the result of the continued dedication of our team to remove illegal drugs from our communities." McDowell High School graduation is Friday. Shuttles to run from three parking areas “Graduation is always a special moment because it represents both an ending and a new beginning.” McDowell High School graduates 313 in Friday ceremony “You have demonstrated resilience, determination, kindness, and a commitment to one another." McDowell County alum credits education for preparing him for career in law enforcement He credits Nebo Elementary with helping prepare him for the future by fostering academic readiness, strong character and the ability to connec…