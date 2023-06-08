Jun 8, 2023 Jun 8, 2023 0 1 of 2 "It is important to maintain these types of relationships, so the community can have access to other resources that are not knowledgeable to them," said Margarita Ramirez, executive director of CULA. SUBMITTED PHOTOS The Mexican embassy's mobile unit will be in Marion for five days, from Monday, June 12, through Friday, June 16. Flyers in both English and Spanish promote the event. Related to this story Most Popular Was there really man walking on a 'tightrope' between two cliffs? Yep. We have video NEBO — Brent Duncan had a story to tell. He was eager to tell it — and he had the video to back it up. Local golfers and McDowell High alumni come out to support MHS athletics McDowell High School’s athletic department held it’s second annual fundraising golf tournament Saturday afternoon at Marion Lake Club, and by … Abbiocco offers authentic wood-fired pizzas in Old Fort Abbiocco Pizzeria is now serving up tasty food from its wood-fired mobile kitchen located at Whaley Farm Brewery, which can be found at 178 Ca… Marion man charged after car reported stolen north of Morganton A man was charged after police say they found him driving a stolen vehicle Thursday. Readers share recent hummingbird observations For the past week or so, I cannot step onto my front porch without hearing the whir of hummingbird wings or the twitters of this tiny bird's f…