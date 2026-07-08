Jul 8, 2026 1 hr ago 0 U.S. President Donald Trump, right, walks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday during a formal arrival at the Bestepe Presidential Compound at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey. EMRAH GUREL, POOL Related to this story Most Popular Update: 1 injured in I-40 wreck in McDowell County; truck veered off road The truck went down a slight embankment, hit two large trees and then overturned onto the driver’s side. Man pleads guilty of distributing 156 pounds of meth in Burke, McDowell counties The man supplied large batches of methamphetamine to local dealers. Crash temporarily shut down lanes of I-40 in McDowell County Monday night Mission Health’s Mountain Area Medical Airlift helicopter was sent to the scene. The Madness holds soft opening of the new Marion restaurant The new restaurant/bar is located at the Larry D. Miller Business Complex, where Burrito Bros. used to operate. About 3,500 lose power in McDowell County; cooling station open Thursday evening Due to the extreme heat, a cooling station is open at the McDowell Senior Center, located at 100 Spaulding Road, Marion.