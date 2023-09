Back in may, the Mcdowell News first reported about the new burger King building. It is now under construction on West Henderson Street next to the ZIPS Car Wash and the Ingle's supermarket. When it is completed, the new structure will replace the existing burger King located nearby and allow Ingle's to improve and expand the parking lot. Spencer Elliott, the city's chief building and fire official, said this new burger King will feature the new design for the chain's restaurants.