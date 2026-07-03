Jul 3, 2026 43 mins ago 0 1 of 4 Grayson Baucom swings at a ball at age 7 at Lake Hickory Country Club. SUBMITTED, JENNIFER BAUCOM Grayson Baucom hoists his Junior Masters Trophy after winning the competition at age 10. SUBMITTED, JENNIFER BAUCOM Grayson Baucom practices his putting at the Lake Hickory Country Club Catawba Springs Course. JASON KOON, RECORD Mark Baucom caddies for 9-year-old Grayson at the Charlotte Local U.S. Kids Golf Tournament. SUBMITTED, JENNIFER BAUCOM Related to this story Most Popular Man pleads guilty of distributing 156 pounds of meth in Burke, McDowell counties The man supplied large batches of methamphetamine to local dealers. McDowell County commissioners OK budget: 3% raise for employees, no increase in school funding The commissioners also voted to put a sales tax increase on the ballot this fall. United States has already lost World Cup with its greed and hostility | Opinion This opportunity to showcase the best of the United States and embrace the joy that soccer brings the rest of the world and, instead, we chose… About 3,500 lose power in McDowell County; cooling station open Thursday evening Due to the extreme heat, a cooling station is open at the McDowell Senior Center, located at 100 Spaulding Road, Marion. N.C. Highway 226 North closed Monday afternoon due to overturned tractor-trailer Drivers are asked to seek an alternative route and expect travel delays in this area.