Law enforcement authorities in McDowell County are looking for suspects and a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident.
OLD FORT — A woman was charged with murder after a 29-year-old was found dead after a shooting Friday night.
It’s been a good start to tournament season for McDowell County Little League as two of its all-star teams have qualified for state tournament play.
A Marion man was arrested recently for possession of marijuana.