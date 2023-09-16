Mcdowell High School students Emma O'Neill and Peyton Teague were recognized at the September monthly board of education meeting for their work finishing second at the Skills USA national competition in Atlanta Georgia in June. pictured, from left, are Superintendent Dr. Tracy Grit, MHS CTE director Mary Finley, Emma O'Neill, Peyton Teague, EMT instructor Barry Mcpeters, and MHS principal Melora Bennett.