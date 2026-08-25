Aug 25, 2026 Aug 25, 2026 0 1 of 2 In this screengrab taken from video on Wednesday, a man wipes sweat off his face in the Sicilian town of Floridia in Italy. Beekeeper Francesco Pappalardo holds a beehive Wednesday in the Sicilian town of Floridia in Italy. DANILO ARNONE PHOTOS, REUTERS Related to this story Most Popular UTV wreck in McDowell County injures two Old Fort firefighters Two Old Fort firefighters were injured in the crash. They were transported by McDowell County EMS to Mission Hospital in Asheville. A blood moon is rising in western North Carolina. Here's when you should look up "Blood moon" is a nickname given to total lunar eclipses due to the red or orangish appearance of the moon during an eclipse. Erasing Carolinas history? Signs removed at NC, SC national parks under Trump order At least 100 signs have already been censored in 41 National Park Service sites around the country. Marion's WNC Bigfoot Festival is upon us. Here's everything you need to know for the weekend. See the schedule of events, from the Bigfoot Dash 5K to the Bigfoot calling contest. Will NC get snow this winter? Here’s the Old Farmer’s Almanac forecast For some, they’re simply fun to read. Others swear by the weather forecasts in the straw-colored cover of the Old Farmer’s Almanac, published …