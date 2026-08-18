Aug 18, 2026 Aug 18, 2026 0 Mission Ministries Alliance, in partnership with the city of Marion and community organizations, will host the ninth annual Overdose Awareness Day on Monday, Aug. 31. SUBMITTED PHOTO Related to this story Most Popular Somewhere between Western Sizzlin and Michelin star: Marion has a new steakhouse. Here's what's on the menu. Foothills Watershed in Old Fort expanding bike trails, brewing beer The nine new trails included in the expansion will add more downhills to the existing trail network. New farmers and crafters market opens south of Marion “We are just neighbors who wanted to get together and build something for the community,” Michelle Smith said. Edwards took ex-aide to Vegas during shutdown. Records tie trip to campaign money A campaign finance report indicates that the Western North Carolina Republican used donations meant for his now-defunct reelection campaign to… Seth Trimble gives reasons for leaving North Carolina basketball to play at Louisville Former UNC basketball guard Seth Trimble says he had “the best four years that anybody could ask for” with the Tar Heels, but he plans on usin…