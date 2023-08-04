Spanning 10 acres, the new Fonta Flora Trailhead and Arrowhead Park are in the first phase of construction and will include 100 parking spaces, a dog park, restrooms, a picnic shelter, and 1,300 linear feet of the Fonta Flora State Trail. Future phases include a playground, a pump track, an event lawn, a pollinator meadow with walking paths, a fitness playscape, and a hammock grove. It is designed by Destination by Design to be a hub of family-friendly outdoor recreation for the town of Old Fort and McDowell County residents.