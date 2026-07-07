Jul 7, 2026 Jul 7, 2026 0 1 of 4 Kids in the Creek aims to teach students about their environment. For more than 15 years, the Lake James Environmental Association's Kids in the Creek program has provided thousands of local students with environmental science experiences. SUBMITTED PHOTOS Students take part in a Kids in the Creek program. "Programs like Kids-In-The-Creek help students see science as something they can experience firsthand, not just read about in a textbook," McDowell High science teacher Rachel Pedler said. Related to this story Most Popular Update: 1 injured in I-40 wreck in McDowell County; truck veered off road The truck went down a slight embankment, hit two large trees and then overturned onto the driver’s side. Man pleads guilty of distributing 156 pounds of meth in Burke, McDowell counties The man supplied large batches of methamphetamine to local dealers. Crash temporarily shut down lanes of I-40 in McDowell County Monday night Mission Health’s Mountain Area Medical Airlift helicopter was sent to the scene. The Madness holds soft opening of the new Marion restaurant The new restaurant/bar is located at the Larry D. Miller Business Complex, where Burrito Bros. used to operate. About 3,500 lose power in McDowell County; cooling station open Thursday evening Due to the extreme heat, a cooling station is open at the McDowell Senior Center, located at 100 Spaulding Road, Marion.