Jul 1, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Dale Duncan and Jody Crisp took first place in week nine of the Foothills Marine Tuesday Night trail with a cumulative weight of 13.03 pounds. FACEBOOK PHOTOS Ricky Woody shows off his big catch from Tuesday night's fishing action at Blackbear access. the 5.15-pound smallmouth is the largest caught so far this season.