May 28, 2026 26 mins ago 0 1 of 3 Hunter's livermush is made in Mcdowell County. FILE PHOTO A man's T-shirt at the 2025 Livermush Festival sums it all up. Back for the second year is the Carson house youth string Band, formerly known as the FCs string Band. BILL TEALE Related to this story Most Popular Appalachian Mountain Brewery bringing new ‘outpost’ to Old Fort. Here's when, where “We’ve heard the feedback and we’re bringing it. We are excited to deliver a taste of Boone to Old Fort with a piece of Appalachian Mountain Brewery.” Meet Marion's citizen of the month, a devoted educator In total, Medford devoted more than 50 years of her life to McDowell County Schools. Marion woman charged in burglary cases from 2020, 2023 with DNA evidence The charges stem from the break-in of a residence on Mack Noblitt Road in 2020 and the break-in of a storage unit in Marion in 2023. McDowell High volunteer of 20 years organizes front office, fire drills. Now he's an honorary fire marshal. “Tyler is super, super helpful and it is his birthday and we are so thankful for him and his volunteerism." McDowell County’s Memorial Day service set for Sunday at Carson House The Memorial Day service will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday.