A Marion man was recently sentenced to more than 50 years in prison for raping a child under the age of 15, according to court records.
The second violent attack in less than a year at a McDowell County assisted living center left one person with serious stab wounds, authoritie…
A Marion man has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, authorities said on Thursday.
In the heart of spring, bass fishing season is hot and heavy and a group of McDowell County teenagers is making a splash in the junior circuit.
This Saturday, McDowell County will be full of fun activities complete with cyclists in Old Fort, classic cars at Camping World, the Pioneer D…