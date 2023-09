Thursday evening, McDowell County commemorated Overdose awareness day with a special event at the Marion depot that drew an overflow crowd and representatives from numerous local and regional agencies confronting the problem of substance addiction and abuse. at the event were (from left) Debora Workman, coordinator of the Marion east Community Forum; McDowell County Commissioner Lynn Greene; and Crystal Sweatt, program director for the Friendship Home. Greene presented a proclamation from the McDowell County Commissioners recognizing Aug. 31 as Overdose awareness day in Marion and September as recovery month.