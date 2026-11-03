Nov 3, 2026 1 hr ago 0 1 of 4 In her Arlington, Va., apartment, Lissette Ramos' only company is two foster cats. JOSH MORGAN, USA TODAY Caudill Smith Briana Grace, 31, with her daughter Soraya, 3, on Sept. 29 at their home in The Woodlands, Texas ANTRANIK TAVITIAN, USA TODAY Related to this story Most Popular Groundbreaking set for new affordable housing neighborhood in Old Fort. Here's where Catawba Hills will add 13 homes for permanently affordable workforce housing for families in McDowell County. Will North Carolina have a cold, snowy winter? Here's what NOAA predicts Newest long-range forecasts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration provide insight into what this winter could look like in … Old Fort man charged with breaking and entering at Marion warehouse A sheriff's deputy saw a man fleeing from the area following a breaking and entering report. Marion City Council member Juanita Doggett announces resignation “As it says in Ecclesiastes, there is a time and season for everything. I think my season has arrived." Sugar Hill Market in Marion to hold Spooktacular on Friday This event on Friday marks the finale of the first season for the Sugar Hill Market.