In August, country star Lee Greenwood will take the stage in Marion as part of his farewell tour. Greenwood will headline the McDowell County Country Music Roundup, along with T. Graham Brown, Tony Jackson, The Malpass Brothers and others. A special tribute to country legend Merle Haggard will also be featured. A week later, the 49th annual North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival will roll into Camping World of Marion with Rhonda Vincent, Authentic Unlimited, Terry Baucom's Dukes of Drive, Deeper Shade of Blue and numerous others on the lineup.