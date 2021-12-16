Angel Tree program helps with gifts

Jully Nsiamfumu moved from the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Central Africa to Charlotte in 2014 under the Diversity Visa Program, an initiative to bring applicants to the U.S. from countries with low immigration numbers here.
“You’re supposed to have someone to welcome you into the United States,” said Nsiamfumu, 38. “I had a friend here (in Charlotte.)”
Nsiamfumu and his wife, 33-year-old Irene Landu, and their three children live in East Charlotte in a house they own. Nsiamfumu has worked in the chip plant at the Campbell Soup Company for six years.
Landu is also from the Congo. She’s a machine operator for Lion Services Inc., a military combat gear manufacturer. During COVID1-9 and while Landu was pregnant, she was unable to work. It put a strain on their finances.
The couple heard about The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte’s Angel Tree program from friends. Nsiamfumu registered their children — Hope, 5; Julia, 4; and Seth, 18 months — for Angel Tree program.
They are one of about 2,600 families from Mecklenburg and Union Counties in this year’s Angel Tree program. It is one of The Salvation Army’s most popular efforts, and matches children in need with anonymous donors who buy them presents for Christmas. Senior citizens and people with disabilities also receive gifts.
More than 6,000 children will receive gifts. In cases where donors don’t step up, Charlotte Observer readers cover the expense by giving to the Empty Stocking Fund, which the Observer has sponsored since about 1920.
Money raised by last year’s Empty Stocking Fund permitted the Salvation Army to purchase more than 11,000 toys for children and 1,741 gift cards for seniors in the Silver Bells program. An additional 821 gift cards were distributed to agencies serving foster children and children and adults with disabilities.
This year, over 8,300 children, seniors and people with disabilities will receive gifts through funds from the Empty Stocking Fund.