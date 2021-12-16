Angel Tree program helps with gifts

Jully Nsiamfumu moved from the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Central Africa to Charlotte in 2014 under the Diversity Visa Program, an initiative to bring applicants to the U.S. from countries with low immigration numbers here.

“You’re supposed to have someone to welcome you into the United States,” said Nsiamfumu, 38. “I had a friend here (in Charlotte.)”

Nsiamfumu and his wife, 33-year-old Irene Landu, and their three children live in East Charlotte in a house they own. Nsiamfumu has worked in the chip plant at the Campbell Soup Company for six years.

Landu is also from the Congo. She’s a machine operator for Lion Services Inc., a military combat gear manufacturer. During COVID1-9 and while Landu was pregnant, she was unable to work. It put a strain on their finances.

The couple heard about The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte’s Angel Tree program from friends. Nsiamfumu registered their children — Hope, 5; Julia, 4; and Seth, 18 months — for Angel Tree program.