Andre
Andre is an endearing male with sleek black coat and lovely green eyes. He is long and lanky. He's about... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
After much work and effort, Copper Creek Distillery in Marion is producing quality liquor that is “hand crafted one drop at a time.”
- Updated
A Marion man faces several criminal charges, including stealing a gun from a business that was once both a pharmacy and gun store, authorities…
- Updated
A gunman who killed himself, two deputies and his mother and stepfather in a 13-hour standoff in Boone had a large cache of weapons and may ha…
- Updated
A deputy checking on a call about suspicious activity at 3 a.m. was welcomed into a Marion home where he found a man sitting in a chair with a…
- Updated
Marion ranks No. 1 as the most popular hotspot in the United States for people looking to purchase a vacation home, according to a new online …
- Updated
Two deputies were killed and three other people including a suspected gunman were found dead after a lengthy standoff in North Carolina, a sheriff's office said Thursday.
- Updated
The road to a black belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu is not exactly what you’d call well-traveled.
- Updated
Under the new executive order going into effect Friday, masks will still be required indoors in North Carolina but are no longer mandated outd…
- Updated
The mother of a Hickory man charged with murder in the shooting of 7-year-old Zakylen Harris said there were as many as three other people in the car with her son on the night of the shooting.
- Updated
Can you dig it? Not if a couple of crooks steal your equipment.