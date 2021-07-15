America was brought up with his siblings Neil Junior, Sweet Caroline, and Jazz Singer, and Mama Neily Diamond, in a... View on PetFinder
Marion police officers took a man into custody after a standoff Friday evening on Rutherford Road.
Jul. 13—Move over Charlotte — the Raleigh and Durham metro area has jumped the Queen City as the best place to live in North Carolina, at least according to the U.S. News & World Report "Best Places to Live" list. Raleigh and Durham, grouped together, jumped from 11 in last year's ranking to number two this year, taking North Carolina's top spot, according the latest U.S. News & World Report ...
A man facing charges after a domestic disturbance and car crash fought with officers at the magistrate’s office and tried to take a deputy’s g…
After more than half of a century, Frank McGee finally found some closure from his time serving our country in the Vietnam War.
Two future public servants have found that taking classes through McDowell Technical Community College is the best ticket to success anywhere…
A felon sitting on the side of the road was packing stolen heat, authorities said Monday.
Day One Animal Rescue, an organization that helps animals find homes, now finds itself in a similar predicament.
An Alexander County couple wanted in connection with the January shooting death of a furniture plant employee were arrested in Arizona on Tuesday, U.S. Marshal Deputy Commander Brian Alfano said.
During the regular meeting on Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners heard again about the need for more broadband internet in the…
Downtown Marion now has a boutique store offering all kinds of beautiful and hard to find plants.
