AccuWeather's 2021 US fall forecast

The dog days of summer are still ongoing with heat waves across the country and mild and muggy summer nights, but a shift in the weather is right around the corner as the Northern Hemisphere heads toward the fall season.
Autumn, which will officially begin with the autumnal equinox on Sept. 22, features more than just a change in the weather. The new season brings about a flurry of fall festivals, the return of football and the ever-popular leaf-peeping, when folks flock to forests to see trees transform into a vibrant tapestry of color.
AccuWeather’s team of long-range forecasters has been analyzing the ongoing weather patterns, various computer models and looking back at past years to formulate a seasonal outlook — providing insights into the anticipated trends in September, October and November.
Veteran forecaster and senior meteorologist Paul Pastelok leads the team and has helped to break down exactly what folks can expect, ranging from the first frost in the Northeast and Midwest, the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season and the widespread drought and wildfire concern across most of the West.
One of the bigger factors that will influence the country as a whole this autumn is becoming a more familiar term: La Niña.
La Niña is a climate phenomenon that occurs when the waters near the equator of the Pacific Ocean are cooler than normal. It alters weather patterns thousands of miles away, including across the United States, and this is the second autumn in a row that La Niña has played a role in the seasonal outlook.
Not only is a La Niña expected to develop, but it may also do so early on in the season for the second year in a row, Pastelok said, adding that may spell bad news for some.
“Typically, we usually see La Niña come on about late fall to the winter season on average, but this year, it looks like it’s going to come in early just like it did last year,” Pastelok said.
The return of La Niña is signaling yet another above-average hurricane season, as well as some other high-impact weather events across the contiguous U.S. in the coming months.
Whether you’re ready to break out your fall decorations or you’re relishing in the last weeks of hot, sunny weather, read on below to see what conditions are headed your way:
South and Southeast
The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season rewrote the record books, and yet another busy season is expected. To make matters worse, some residents are still struggling to get back to normal after being bombarded by a string of weather disasters that started back with Hurricane Laura, which crashed onshore as a Category 4 hurricane, packing 150-mph winds, near Cameron, Louisiana, in late August 2020.
The 2021 season wasted no time getting started with Subtropical Storm Ana taking shape on May 22, eventually being upgraded to tropical storm status. Tropical Storm Claudette became the first tropical system to make landfall in the U.S. this season on June 19, followed up by Hurricane Elsa that hit on July 5.
Pastelok warned that La Niña will play a factor in the tropical season, and it is one of the reasons why another above-normal season is in the forecast.
More storms could develop through the course of the season due to the pattern limiting a factor called vertical shear mechanism. With less interruptive winds in place, tropical storms and hurricanes can more easily become better organized — as opposed to during an El Niño year when winds can keep systems in check.
AccuWeather forecasters are predicting a total of 16-20 named storms, which includes 7-10 hurricanes. This is more than the seasonal average of 14.4 named storms and 7.2 hurricanes, an average that has increased in recent years. Additionally, five to seven storms are projected to make landfall in the U.S.
Although La Niña will influence hurricanes for the second season in a row, there will be some differences when compared to the 2020 season.
Last year, storms focused on the Gulf Coast from eastern Texas to the Florida Panhandle with multiple high-impact storms slamming into Louisiana.
This year, more storms could turn up and swipe the Atlantic coast all the way from Florida to southern New England, or take a more westerly track and head toward Texas. However, a landfall in Louisiana, Mississippi or Alabama cannot be completely ruled out.
Pastelok explained that cold fronts swinging across the eastern U.S. will be the influencing factor that will cause tropical systems to take the turn up the Atlantic coast rather than head toward the central Gulf Coast.
Whether or not storms will hug the coast or swing well east of the coast is difficult to pinpoint at this point, Pastelok explained, but residents of the East Coast shouldn’t let their guard down. The East Coast, anywhere from Florida to southern New England, could be vulnerable.
These cold fronts could also set off strong thunderstorms across part of the Plains and into the Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio valleys.
The number of tornadoes that have touched down across the country has been below normal to date, and even with autumn bringing a secondary peak in severe weather, the annual tornado count is likely to stay below normal.
As of Sunday, Aug. 1, only 828 tornadoes have been reported, well below the 1,108 twisters that are usually tallied by the start of the month, according to data from the Storm Prediction Center.
“I do feel that we will fall short of the normal amount of tornadoes,” Pastelok said. He added that there could be an uptick in tornado-producing storms in late October and November from the central Gulf Coast to the southern shores of the Great Lakes, but even so, the year as a whole is likely to finish with fewer tornadoes than normal.