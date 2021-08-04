AccuWeather's 2021 US fall forecast

Pastelok explained that cold fronts swinging across the eastern U.S. will be the influencing factor that will cause tropical systems to take the turn up the Atlantic coast rather than head toward the central Gulf Coast.

Whether or not storms will hug the coast or swing well east of the coast is difficult to pinpoint at this point, Pastelok explained, but residents of the East Coast shouldn’t let their guard down. The East Coast, anywhere from Florida to southern New England, could be vulnerable.

These cold fronts could also set off strong thunderstorms across part of the Plains and into the Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio valleys.

The number of tornadoes that have touched down across the country has been below normal to date, and even with autumn bringing a secondary peak in severe weather, the annual tornado count is likely to stay below normal.

As of Sunday, Aug. 1, only 828 tornadoes have been reported, well below the 1,108 twisters that are usually tallied by the start of the month, according to data from the Storm Prediction Center.

“I do feel that we will fall short of the normal amount of tornadoes,” Pastelok said. He added that there could be an uptick in tornado-producing storms in late October and November from the central Gulf Coast to the southern shores of the Great Lakes, but even so, the year as a whole is likely to finish with fewer tornadoes than normal.