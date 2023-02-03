When children lose their hair, they don’t just suffer physically. The change in their appearance can drastically undermine their self-image and sabotage their self-esteem. To help heal the pain of these struggles, Certified Cosmetic Therapist Jeffrey Paul founded Wigs For Kids, a nonprofit organization that has been serving children suffering from hair loss since 1981.

Wigs For Kids brings together stylists and hair donors who want to help children suffering from medical issues and treatments like alopecia, trichotillomania, burns, chemotherapy or any other medical causes of hair loss. When the right connections are made, regular people can make real changes in these children’s lives every single day. All it takes is the right hairstylist with the right pair of scissors and someone willing to donate a ponytail!