About SORBA

Since 1989, The Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association has worked to ensure that our public lands offer fun, challenging and sustainable mountain biking for all mountain bikers. As the leading mountain biking organization in the southeast, our mission is to create, enhance, and protect great mountain biking experiences in the southeast.
Through advocacy, education and resource sharing, SORBA and its forty-seven chapters work closely with land managers and allied outdoor organizations to build and maintain fun, challenging, and sustainable trails and bike parks throughout our service area.
— Source: sorba.org