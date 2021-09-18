About Marion Correctional

Offender capacity: 793
Facility type: Male, Close and Minimum Custodies
Marion Correctional Institution currently operates as a combination close/minimum custody facility with 96 segregation beds. This facility houses adult male felons and is operated under the Unit Management concept. Offenders are assigned based on classification, reassignment, demotion in custody, administrative transfer from another close custody prison or segregation housing needs, and program needs.
Marion was originally designed as a 660-bed medium security adult male prison, but was redesigned as a close and medium security prison with a capacity for 930 offenders because the state needed more high-security prison cells.
-- Source: NC Department of Public Safety