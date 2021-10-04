 Skip to main content
About Make-A-Wish
  • Updated
US-NEWS-FOR-ONE-GIRL-WITH-CANCER-5-NN.jpg

Chloe Koenig, 12, squeezes the cheeks of her new puppy Finn as part of a wish granted by Make-A-Wish outside of their home in Hampton, Va., on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

 Kristen Zeis

Make-A-Wish traces its inspiration to Christopher James Greicius, an energetic 7-year-old boy battling leukemia who wishes to be a police officer. In 1980, his Phoenix community came together to make his wish come true. Little did Chris know that his wish would create a movement that would transform millions of lives.

Today, the Make-A-Wish has been granting life-changing wishes for children and families for over 40 years. After the start of Make-A-Wish in 1980 in the United States, Make-A-Wish International was officially formed in 1993 to serve five countries outside the U.S. – and now helps to serve children outside the United States in nearly 50 countries on 5 continents through its 39 Affiliates.

With the help of our donors and more than 43,000 volunteers around the world, Make-A-Wish has collectively granted more than 500,000 wishes worldwide. -- Source: Make-A-Wish International.

