FFA Vision

FFA provides the next generation of leaders who will change the world.

FFA Mission

FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

To accomplish its mission, FFA:

Develops competent and assertive agricultural leadership.

Increases awareness of the global and technological importance of agriculture and its contribution to our well-being.

Strengthens the confidence of agriculture students in themselves and their work.

Promotes the intelligent choice and establishment of an agricultural career.

Encourages achievement in supervised agricultural experience programs.

Encourages wise management of economic, environmental and human resources of the community.

Develops interpersonal skills in teamwork, communications, human relations and social interaction.

Builds character and promotes citizenship, volunteerism and patriotism.

Promotes cooperation and cooperative attitudes among all people.

Promotes healthy lifestyles.

Encourages excellence in scholarship.

FFA Motto

The FFA motto gives members 12 short words to live by as they experience the opportunities in the organization.

Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve.