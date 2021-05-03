A year of isolation was hard on older adults with dementia. Families and experts wonder how much damage can be undone.

Alan Cohen, a pediatrician at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, has also seen decline in his wife, Michele Langer, 72, a retired lawyer who lives in the memory unit at Atria Center City. "It was much more difficult to have anything that approaches a conversation," he said. "It wasn't as if that had been easy before."

He's not sure how much to blame the lockdown. He and the family had trouble seeing her, but she was not confined to her room and had a private caregiver during the day. Activities continued in the memory unit, as did communal dining, a decision he called "incredibly wise."

"This is a miserable disease that does progress," he said, "and it's so difficult under any circumstances to tease out what makes it worse at any given time."

Hope for some

Steinberg said he saw patients who declined during the first few months, then plateaued. He's now seeing some improve. "It just seems like those that have survived are probably going to be OK," he said.

He thinks what residents need most is human contact. "That'll be the biggest part of the healing process," he said.