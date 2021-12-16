A letter from Richelle's family

Dear McDowell County friends,

Our family has been completely amazed at the outpouring of love and support shown to us over the last few months since losing Richelle. From your prayers, phone calls and text messages to the donations and hugs, we appreciate each and every one of you in this community.

For many years, we selfishly tried to coerce Richelle into moving back to Davie County, her hometown. The picture has been clearly painted for us as to why she chose to stay in Marion. She had made Marion her home and understandably so. This precious community pulls together in times of sorrow, times of joy and times of need. You extended that love and support all the way to Davie County in our time of sorrow and need.