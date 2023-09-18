Bring your horses and stay for life! This 3,832 sq ft cabin boasts incredible year-round views of the Blue Ridge mountains and features 21+/- acres with a 4-stall horse barn, fenced pastures, and a separate, secondary living space that would could provide additional income or space for extended family if desired.LandMetcalf Farm consists of two homes on two parcels totaling 20 +/- acres. The property is perimeter fenced with cross fencing, woven wire and high tensile fencing, and is ready for your horses, cows, donkeys, or anything else your heart desires! Already in place is a large barn, complete with 4 stalls, a tack room, equipment storage, and plenty of dry hay storage. There is also a 240×150 roping arena with a return alley strip and automatic chute. While there is not a natural water source on the property, Metcalf Farms is connected to public water and has multiple spigots around the property for ease of use. ImprovementsThe main home is 3,832 sq ft, and spans across three floors. On the main floor you’ll find the Primary bedroom with ensuite (complete with granite countertops and a jetted tub), featuring a vaulted ceiling and french doors that open up to stunning views of the Blue Ridge mountains and your own rolling pastures. Also on the main floor is a bonus room with a closet that could be used as another bedroom or an office space, laundry room, a living room featuring a stone fireplace (wood-burning), open-concept kitchen/dining area with granite countertops, and a second entertaining space. Upstairs you will find three additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. All three upstairs bedrooms feature vaulted/cathedral ceilings and gorgeous views of the mountains. In the basement level is a mother-in-law suite complete with an open living/dining space, bedroom, kitchen, full bathroom and stackable washer and dryer. The property also features an open-concept, 1980 doublewide mobile home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. This home overlooks Table Rock mountain and has hardwood floors, and a level, fenced-in back yard. This home would make an excellent short or long-term rental property, or use it to bring a larger group together on the same property as the current owners do. Region & ClimateMorganton, NC features the quintessential Western North Carolina weather. Over the course of the year, the temperature typically varies from 31°Fto88°Fand is rarely below18°For above95°F. The average annual rainfall is approximately 48 inches. LocationWestern North Carolina is considered a haven for those who love the outdoors! Metcalf Farms is 15 minutes from Lake James State Park, and one hour to Table Rock Mountain (though you can see it right from the property!) Morganton is approximately: 40 minutes to Asheville,NC 75 minutes to Charlotte, NC 2 hours to Greensboro, NC