71-year-old in intensive care after being attacked while working at NC jail, cops say

A 71-year-old jail worker went into intensive care after he was attacked on the job in North Carolina, officials said.

Sheldon Kaminsky, a Guilford County detention officer, was stationed at a desk inside the Greensboro jail when a 21-year-old inmate started talking to him last week.

The man then "moved to the area behind the desk and struck Officer Kaminsky with his fists, knocking him unconscious, and causing him to fall to the floor," the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said Monday in a news release.

Officials didn't list attorney information for the accused attacker — identified as Elijah J. Evans.

Kaminsky was taken to a hospital, where officials said he was still in the ICU as of Monday. His wife, Candy Kaminsky, told WFMY the attack left him on a ventilator with a traumatic brain injury and facial fractures.

"We are here from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day during visiting hours, just sitting with him," the detention officer's wife said, according to the TV station. "I've got kids that are really upset, my granddaughter that's really upset and the whole family is."