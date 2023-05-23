VALE — A 7-year-old girl was seriously injured by a gunshot in Vale on Monday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

The family reported that an 11-year-old family member accidentally shot the 7-year-old in the face, Capt. Aaron Turk with the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. along the 9600 block of Reepsville Road, Turk said.

The 7-year-old was initially transported via ambulance and then was taken by a helicopter to a Charlotte hospital, Turk said.

The sheriff’s office is working to confirm who owns the gun, Turk said. No one has been charged at press time in connection to the shooting.