Welcome to this custom built mountain home on large 1.25 acre corner lot in golf course community. This home has main floor living with a large family room with stone accent wall and custom built ins. Hardwood floors with stone inlays. Kitchen with wonderful views and a huge master bedroom suite. 2 more bedrooms upstairs share a bath and there are 4 additional bedrooms in the finished basement. 60 foot deck spans the back of the house all with wooded views and small pond with waterfall feature. Perfect for a large family or group. Home needs some updating but you can't beat the size and floorplan. Everything is there to make it the perfect mountain getaway.
7 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $569,900
