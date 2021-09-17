 Skip to main content
7 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $615,000

Own a piece of Black Mountain history! This great arts and craft home is located on 1.66 acres! Featuring 7 bedrooms/3 full baths plus a study and a bonus room, huge stone fireplace, and hardwood floors throughout. This property is truly a one of a kind! A sweet little cottage (265 sq ft) is also located on the property that can be easily turned into living space or a studio(currently has electricity but no plumbing is connected). Property can be subdivided (verify with Town of Black Mountain)

