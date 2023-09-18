Spacious home with lots of natural sunlight. This modern design home in the gated community of Hearthstone Ridge features 3385 SF, a spacious 900 SF heated garage & open living area with vaulted ceilings. Large kitchen with granite counters & stainless appliances. Third level bonus room leaves you with many options. Beautiful white oak floors. Large deck has just been redone with composite decking. Patio underneath has wiring for a hot tub. Main level features a 15x35 family room/game room/gym (many options). 445 SF third level. A "mother-in-law" house is also located on the property & features over 1400 SF with 3 BR/2 BA, full kitchen. A beautiful 2.08 acres mostly grass & a 2 section shed for equipment or run in shed with feed room attached and could be used for a couple of horses. One heat pump replaced in 2020. Hot water heater recently replaced. Only 30 minute drive to Tryon International Equestrian Center. This property is perfect for entertaining or your own peaceful retreat.