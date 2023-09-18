If you are looking for the right property for investment or to have a family compound you have found the right listing! There are two manufactured homes on the lot that are in livable condition and one that will need some love and intention to get it liveable. There are three septics and a well servicing the homes. The lower area of the lot is nice rolling green lawn and the back of the property goes to the top of the mountain. Rent the bottom portion out and put your dream home at the top of the mountain with amazing long range mountain view. The options for this property are endless. Make time to come and see it now.