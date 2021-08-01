A MANOR IN WHICH YOU LIVE-an elegant approach to Traditional Style. Stone walkways lead past the picket fence to a rocking chair front porch. The center entry hall gives access to the entire home without undue traffic thru other rooms. Old fashioned parlor charm is provided by French doors to living room with a focal point fireplace. Ageless hardwood floors thru-out could tell stories about the past. The banquet size dining room is perfect for large gatherings. Gourmet country kitchen is bright and welcoming with 2 Refrigerators, double oven, lots of cabinetry & storage with a center island & breakfast nook. It is the soul of the house. Three Guest bedrooms on main level, sun porch and private baths. Upper level has 2 more guest rooms with a shared full bath then a over sized Master bedroom which features a sitting room, office or nursery, walk-in closet with laundry and spa-like bath. A detached double garage below the Carriage House that is a newly renovated one room studio/suite/kitchen and full bath with a screened in porch to enjoy those warm nights. An added bonus of a fenced in-ground pool with large cabana with restroom. Income producing property as a B&B or private home.
6 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $564,900
