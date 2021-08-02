 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $350,000

6.68 acres on Deer Park Lave Rd. Spruce Pine is ready for residential development. This is a heavy duty county building. The framing to steal and concrete. The first floor has a three bedroom two bath home and a one bedroom one bath. Both are rented. Downstairs there are two more apartments a one bedroom and a two bedroom. $2,150 gross rental income per month.

