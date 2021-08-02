6 Bedroom Home in Marion - $449,500

DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH! The opportunities are endless with this gorgeous well-constructed mid-century modern stone home. Perfect for those looking for a vacation home or AirBnB property for under $90/sq ft! You won't find another home like this in Marion. Four bedrooms, two and a half baths, dining, office, living room, laundry, and kitchen all on the main level. Heated and cooled upper level has two beds and full bathroom - just under 7' ceilings, not counted in HLA. Basement features a two car garage, two half baths and huge rec room. Roof replaced in 2018. High-speed internet (up to 940Mbps) available through Spectrum. Amazing lot on approximately one acre with long range views of the mountains. Just a stones throw from Asheville and Lake James. Downtown Marion is WALKING distance - this is truly "where main street meets the mountains"! This property is excellent for buyers who desire mountain views, a private and unique home, and all the amenities of a quickly growing vacation town!