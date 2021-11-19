6 Bedroom Home in Little Switzerland - $550,000

This spacious historical farmhouse was built in 1913 by TJ Davis of Charlotte, President of Elba Manufacturing. It was also home of Little Switzerland's second Post-Master, Pete Deal and located in the heart of downtown Little Switzerland. The original interior woodwork is mostly clear chestnut. Rich in TRADITION the home is a Historic Landmark for Little Switzerland. A stately home sitting above the road, circled by century old trees planted as shrubbery in the original landscape drawings that are available. The home features a wrap around covered country porch, two original sleeping porches that adorn the front and rear of the home, a spacious center hallwa with grand staircase, formal dining room, and original front doors matching hardware. Every antique feature of this home cultivates a rustic elegance to match the decor. A rare find of a beautiful historic home and 5.57 acres in the heart of Little Switzerland! This is truly a NOSTALGIC FIND just waiting for your finishing touch