 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Little Switzerland - $550,000

6 Bedroom Home in Little Switzerland - $550,000

6 Bedroom Home in Little Switzerland - $550,000

This spacious historical farmhouse was built in 1913 by TJ Davis of Charlotte, President of Elba Manufacturing. It was also home of Little Switzerland's second Post-Master, Pete Deal and located in the heart of downtown Little Switzerland. The original interior woodwork is mostly clear chestnut. Rich in TRADITION the home is a Historic Landmark for Little Switzerland. A stately home sitting above the road, circled by century old trees planted as shrubbery in the original landscape drawings that are available. The home features a wrap around covered country porch, two original sleeping porches that adorn the front and rear of the home, a spacious center hallwa with grand staircase, formal dining room, and original front doors matching hardware. Every antique feature of this home cultivates a rustic elegance to match the decor. A rare find of a beautiful historic home and 5.57 acres in the heart of Little Switzerland! This is truly a NOSTALGIC FIND just waiting for your finishing touch

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Old Fort - $99,900

3 Bedroom Home in Old Fort - $99,900

Multiple offers! Highest and Best due at 11/14/21 at 6 PM. Investors Alert!! All about location and the location of this home is tucked on one…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics