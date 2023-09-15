Discover a truly amazing sanctuary at 409 North Fork Road in Black Mountain. This property offers the perfect environment for relaxation and recreation. It is a great investment as a luxury short-term rental, providing a steady income stream. The property boasts three master suites one on each level and three guest bedrooms, totaling five and a half bathrooms. With three fireplaces, multiple decks, and a screened porch, there are plenty of cozy spots to enjoy the serene surroundings. The gourmet kitchen is equipped with modern conveniences, vaulted ceilings, and beautiful granite. On the main level, you'll find a formal dining area, a spacious great room, a casual family room, and a lovely sunroom. The lower level offers a full kitchen, a billards room, fantastic nine-seat movie theater, and a outside entrance for rental guests. This property offers a perfect combination of luxury, comfort, and entertainment. Schedule your showing for 9/5/23 to see this dream home.