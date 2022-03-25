6 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $1,500,000

Well appointed 6BR/6BA home located on .46Acres w/ park-like landscaping.Park your 4 cars/boat in 1 of the 2 car garages.Let your guest stay in the 2 BR/2 BA separate lower level luxury apartment ,currently used as a monthly rental(could be used as vacation rental).Enjoy entertaining your guests by preparing a meal in your gourmet kitchen,gathering together in the spacious formal dining room for some great food and conversation.Step out to the covered patio sipping your favorite drink & listening to your favorite tunes from the surround sound.Sit by the beautiful stone outdoor gas fireplace to warm up on a cool summer night.After a long night of entertainment, step into the primary bathroom & take a soak in the large jetted garden tub for a great night's rest.Home has 2 driveways with access to each 2 car garage.Other specifications include: 2 kitchens, 2 laundry rooms, basement workshop,upstairs bonus room,central vacuum,surround sound, alarm & security cameras. See info sheet.