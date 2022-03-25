Well appointed 6BR/6BA home located on .46Acres w/ park-like landscaping.Park your 4 cars/boat in 1 of the 2 car garages.Let your guest stay in the 2 BR/2 BA separate lower level luxury apartment ,currently used as a monthly rental(could be used as vacation rental).Enjoy entertaining your guests by preparing a meal in your gourmet kitchen,gathering together in the spacious formal dining room for some great food and conversation.Step out to the covered patio sipping your favorite drink & listening to your favorite tunes from the surround sound.Sit by the beautiful stone outdoor gas fireplace to warm up on a cool summer night.After a long night of entertainment, step into the primary bathroom & take a soak in the large jetted garden tub for a great night's rest.Home has 2 driveways with access to each 2 car garage.Other specifications include: 2 kitchens, 2 laundry rooms, basement workshop,upstairs bonus room,central vacuum,surround sound, alarm & security cameras. See info sheet.
6 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $1,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some McDowell County property owners are eligible for exemptions on their property taxes.
Three people face charges after a search warrant turned up drugs, guns and cash, authorities said on Friday.
The 2022 Little Miss McDowell Pageant was a success. Thirteen young ladies competed for the crown on Saturday, March 19 and participated in a …
Rose Yates would rarely go more than a few days without knocking on a door or visiting a Bible student as part of her volunteer ministry.
Located in downtown Marion, Magnolia Marketplace offers everything you need to make your home even more beautiful.
McDowell Technical Community College has announced it will remain tuition-free until 2023.
Schools will stop serving free lunch to all students — a pandemic solution left out of new federal spending package
A food policy expert explains how school lunches changed during the COVID-19 pandemic and what’s wrong with going back to the normal system now.
UPDATE: The tornado warning has been extended to 11:15 p.m.
McDowell County was placed under a total of three tornado warnings Wednesday night, but as of Thursday morning there were no confirmed touchdowns.
For years, Joe Ward heard how special his homemade venison chili was from family and friends who eagerly awaited the next pot.