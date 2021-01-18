53rd person dies from COVID-19

The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 3,899 positive cases. There have been 34,917 tests conducted, 30,904 negative results and 114 tests are pending results. At the time of Monday’s report, there were 390 individuals in quarantine, 3,456 out of quarantine and 53 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate was reported as 22.7%, according to a news release.

Vaccinations are now underway for citizens 65 years of age and older by appointment only. Supplies remain very limited at this time. If you are 65 and older, and would like an appointment, please call the McDowell County Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552. Individuals 65 and older and healthcare workers who would like to avoid waiting on the phone can pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine at mcdowellem.com. Those who pre-register will receive a call back from staff to book their COVID-19 vaccine when vaccine is available and if they meet eligibility criteria for the vaccination.