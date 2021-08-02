RESIDENT OF DIGNITY-an elegant approach to Traditional Style. Stone walkways lead past the picket fence to a rocking chair covered front porch. The center entry hall gives access to the entire home without undue traffic thru other rooms. Old fashioned parlor charm is provided by French doors to living room with a focal point fireplace.Ageless hardwood floors thru-out could tell stories about the past. The banquet size dining room is perfect for large gatherings.Gourmet country kitchen is bright, warm and welcoming with 2 Refrigerators, double oven, lots of cabinetry & storage with a center island & eat-in nook. It is the soul of the house. Three Guest bedrooms on main level, sunporch and private baths. Upper level Master Suite features sitting room walk-in closet and spa-like bath, 2 Guest Bedrooms and baths. A detached-double garage below Carriage House that is a newly renovated one room studio/suite/kitchen& full bath. Fenced In-ground pool solar heated w/ cabana house & half bath.
5 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $564,900
