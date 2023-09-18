A Classical-looking Gambrel Roof gives this home a stylish architectural design element; homes offers (5)-Bedroom (3) full baths with Main Level Kitchen, Dining, Living Rm, Guest Bath, a very spacious master bedroom with private bath & walk-in closet + an enclosed porch; Level-2 comprises 4-generously sized bedrooms & 3rd full bath; The walkout basement is plumbed for 4th bath & has lots of space for workshop, extra storage, game room, etc; Sitting on 1 acre +/- in the cordial small artsy town of Spruce Pine “The Mineral City.” A harmonious town with numerous cafes, activities & adventures; Including—Several Gemstone mines that offer rock hounding, mine tours & Gemstone panning; The Gallery at the Toe River Arts Council & Market On Oak -features handmade artworks of 100 western NC artisans; Enjoy trout fishing, swimming, kayaking from the banks of the Toe River in Riverside Park. Perfect home for a vacation rental.