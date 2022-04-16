 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $245,000

This remarkable 5 bedroom and 3 full bath farmhouse themed home is a must see! Home presents two large family rooms, semi open floor plan, beautiful kitchen with breakfast bar, and PLENTY OF SPACE. The master bedroom with attached master bath is exquisite. There are two separate bedrooms with a bathroom as well as a jack-and-jill bedroom/ bath combo. Large corner lot that is mostly flat. Easily accessible to Blue Ridge Parkway. If space for your family is what you're looking for, you will not want to miss out on this property.

