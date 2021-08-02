Charming home, 5BR, 4 BA in GILBERTOWN a premier sub-division. This home is tucked perfectly in a quiet cul-de-sac! Nearly 2 acre lot, gentle terrain boasting an English style garden with various unique plants, flowers and trees. Lovely wrap around covered porch on 3 sides; back porch screened in overlooking peaceful, secluded woods where deer, turkey, and native birds habitat. Elegant hardwood and ceramic tile throughout entire home. Vaulted ceilings, granite counter tops, attached 2 car garage, 1500 sq ft basement featuring 2 bedrooms Jack and Jill bathroom and a ground level entry. Detached 2 car garage situated on adjoining parcel. Located a .5 from “Rails to Trails,” a couple miles from Rutherfordton Schools, Town of Rutherfordton, Rutherfordton Regional Hospital, Cleghorn Golf Course and Gun Club. Geographically set within 70 mile radius of Lake Lure NC, Charlotte NC, Asheville NC, Hickory NC and Greenville SC. Special part of the country to live in. "Small Town Friendly!"
5 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $600,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
On Thursday, the McDowell County Board of Education voted to give students, teachers and staff the option of wearing masks when school resumes.
- Updated
Dewey Croom of Marion tried his luck on a Carolina Keno ticket and won a $100,000 prize.
- Updated
A Marion woman took her baby along to a break-in, authorities said on Tuesday.
- Updated
Mica Town Brewing, McDowell County’s first craft brewery, has brought its beer to Nebo.
- Updated
A Marion woman faces charges following a domestic situation and car crash, authorities said Monday.
- Updated
A postal worker is facing a federal indictment for destruction and delaying the mail in McDowell County.
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, a first-term lawmaker from western North Carolina, attempted to bring a handgun through security at the Asheville …
- Updated
A Marion man faces drug charges after a deputy was called to check out suspicious activity, authorities said on Thursday.
- Updated
A statewide mask mandate will lapse Friday, but Gov. Roy Cooper said the state strongly encourages North Carolinians to follow the latest advi…
- Updated
An author who lived through the Nazi occupation of Greece has published a new book about that lesser known chapter of World War II.