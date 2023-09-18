Unforgettable 36ac estate destined to be your next family getaway, residential/B&B or “Glamping” property, fellowship or healing retreat. Welcome to Old Fort, North Carolina - the blossoming gateway to the Blue Ridge where breweries and entrepreneurs are making their next moves. This versatile property boasts 7 bedrooms, (on a 5BR septic permit) 5 1/2 bathrooms, and an expansive 6830 heated SF (w/close to 9000 total GBA) exuding charm at every turn. The picturesque red covered bridge sets the tone for the serenity and beauty that awaits within. The gentle topography enhances the overall appeal, offering ease of access and endless potential for development. Additional striking features of this estate include a large, enchanting pond & a bold creek w/captivating falls. Space + lush surroundings = ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES! See it today! Less than 10 minutes to I-40, 13 miles to Black Mountain and 29 miles to downtown Asheville.