Bridgewater Hall Historic Inn - a stunning, historical estate, is situated on 3.5 private acres with 345 feet along the Old Catawba River. The Inn boasts of 5 elegantly appointed bedrooms & 3 bathrooms. The common areas include the Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, Great Room, and Library. The courtyard and scenic overloook welcomes family, friends & guests for gatherings. Engulf yourself in the tranquility of the chapel or consider the many options of the covered rear deck! The picturesque Gazebo is a favorite for any occasion! Take a walk down the stairway to the riverbank, nap on a hammock, skip some rocks, or launch a kayak. The two bedroom cottage is bright and neutral (see agent remarks). The quaint detached garage offers additional storage. This estate is designer owned, who will be featured with his estate in an article in Our State Magazine in November 2021. Currently the Inn is operated as Bridgewater Hall Historic Inn (see website). Serious inquiries Only.
5 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that Richelle Bailey, who worked in office administration and as the public information…
Friends, colleagues remember the life and legacy of Richelle Bailey. She was dedicated to McDowell County.
- Updated
For more than 27 years, Richelle Bailey made a huge impact on McDowell County as a dedicated reporter, a tireless advocate for victims of crim…
- Updated
Do you know this guy? Are you this guy?
- Updated
McDowell County has a 15-year master plan to better market the local community as a destination for tourists, complete with proposed improveme…
- Updated
I always thought if Hollywood made the Richelle Bailey story, she would be played by “Broadcast News”-era Holly Hunter, a short, feisty, highl…
- Updated
McDowell County has a 15-year master plan to better market the local community as a destination for tourists, complete with proposed improveme…
A couple was treated for injuries and released Wednesday evening after a bear attack in the parking area of the Folk Art Center on the Blue Ri…
Funeral arrangements announced for Richelle Bailey, former journalist, McDowell County Sheriff's Office employee
On the morning of Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Administrative/Public Information Assistant Richelle Bailey passed …
- Updated
WEAVERVILLE — It seems like in recent history that nothing comes easy for the McDowell Titans.
- Updated
The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 102 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for COVID-19 and two m…