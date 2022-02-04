Spacious is an understatement in this house. The main level offers an open floor plan with a great room and massive kitchen, primary suite and an additional bedroom and bathroom, plus walk in pantry, laundry room, office/utility room and double garage. Upstairs has a massive loft, three oversized bedrooms all with large closets and a second floor full bath. This home sits on more than 3 acres and has gorgeous views of the South Mountains. Showings start Saturday 2/5/22
5 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $565,000
