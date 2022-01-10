5 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $450,000

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Great opportunity to own this 5 BR 3 BA spacious home on seven plus acres, in country setting waiting for someone to make it their own. Home has tons of closet space for storage. There is a Detached garage /carport/workshop with new roof in 2021. Also on the property is an old barn that could be restored. Owner has done many updates including , New water line installed in 2021. New Patio Doors were installed in 2020. New 50 gallon water heater installed 2013. New Gutters in 2019. Main floor is heated by oil furnace and wood stove attached to vents. Upstairs has separate electric heat. Unfinished basement has laundry, open space , extra storage and a finished Bathroom with shower. Driveway is shared with neighbor from the main road to the split. Brentwood Water, Rutherford Electric, Spectrum Internet. Old creek/stream per GIS sits on the back of property

